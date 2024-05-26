KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today launched the book Yasmin dan Adam, which focuses on introducing the unique traits and special characteristics of children with autism.

She said the book was published to strengthen the culture of reading among children from an early age at school and preschool levels.

“This book is a tribute to special needs students who are very close to my heart. The book received special attention from the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) itself, being reviewed and ensured that its content, language, and activities are suitable for this group.

“The features in this book are suitable for children with autism because of its language, compatibility, activities, and specific introductions for parents who want to introduce and raise awareness about why these children are different from their peers,” she told a press conference after launching the children’s book at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2024 here.

Elaborating further, Fadhlina who proposed the original idea of the book, said the 32-page illustrated book, priced at RM15, was published by the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP).

“Today with me is the book’s author, Nurshuhada Abdullah, a very creative young lady who greatly helped in producing this work. The work of young people is highlighted, and their talents are showcased, in addition to conveying a very important message.

“The book’s title is significant because Yasmin is the name of my youngest daughter, who has been a great inspiration and is very close to me,” she said.

On the book fair, which runs for 10 days from May 24 to June 2 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, Fadhlina added that the first day recorded 140,000 visitors while the second 200,000, with more than 80 per cent of them being youngsters.

“There has been an increase in the number of books read by Malaysians annually, from 14 to 24 books a year, a successful nation is one that reads,” she said. — Bernama