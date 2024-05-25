MECCA, May 25 ― Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), through the Madinah and Makkah Treatment Centres, has reached another milestone in this year’s Haj operation by successfully obtaining the ‘Tasreh’ or permit for its fleet of 20 ambulances.

Malaysian Haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said Malaysia was the first country to secure such a permit, enabling the operation of ambulances for Haj pilgrims in Jeddah, Mecca and Madinah.

“Three of these ambulances are stationed at the treatment centre in Madinah, while the rest are at the Makkah treatment centre and several pilgrim accommodations,” he told media representatives at the TH headquarters here yesterday.

Advertisement

He said the permit categorised the ambulances as advanced life support, which means all of them are fully equipped with facilities to provide life-saving support.

Elaborating, Syed Saleh said the process of acquiring the Tasreh involved strict observation and examination by the Saudi Arabian authorities, including the Red Cresent and the Saudi Ministry of Health, not only focusing on the vehicles but also evaluating the facilities and equipment provided in the ambulances.

“Alhamdulillah, the success in obtaining this Tasreh demonstrates TH’s preparedness and Malaysia’s Ministry of Health’s professionalism in deploying skilled medical personnel, which earned recognition at a high level,” he said.

Advertisement

He further said that all 20 ambulances were fully operated by TH through the medical delegation, adding that ambulance drivers have also been granted permits to operate in Makkah and Madinah.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh reported that as of 5pm, May 23, a total of 29 Malaysian Haj pilgrims were receiving treatment at the Saudi Arabian Hospital and TH treatment centres.

Out of these, seven individuals are in the hospital, 21 are in the TH Treatment Centre in Mecca, and one is in Madinah.

“Most of them were admitted to TH Treatment Centres due to various illnesses, especially pneumonia, and other conditions such as complications from high blood pressure, diabetes and heat-related illnesses. However, all these patients are in stable condition,” he said.

As such, Syed Saleh once again reminded Haj pilgrims to prioritise their health, especially in the scorching heat of Makkah and Madinah, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 45 degrees Celsius.

He also urged pilgrims to use suitable moisturisers, as the hot weather could lead to rashes and dry skin, which might cause wounds.

“Please stay informed about the latest announcements uploaded in the THhujjaj application. We constantly update weather information to help pilgrims be prepared,” he said. ― Bernana