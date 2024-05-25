SUBANG, May 25 ― The remains of Sergeant Faridah Abd Rahman, a member of the Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (MALBATT 850-11) serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), who died in Lebanon, were flown to her hometown in Kedah at 7.04am today.

The coffin bearing her remains were transported using a Royal Malaysian Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft and she will be buried at the Muslim Cemetery of Masjid Al-Anwar, Kampung Tengah, in Pokok Sena, Kedah.

Yesterday (May 24) the coffin was flown via a commercial flight from Rafik Hariri Airport, Beirut at 12.05pm Lebanese time (5.05pm Malaysian time) and arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) around 10pm.

The body of the 39-year-old mother of four was then taken to Subang Air Base at 4.56am today.

More than 800 military officers and personnel, including Joint Force Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Noor Mohd Akmar Mohd Dom and Deputy Army Chief Lieutenant General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, performed the funeral prayers at Al Muhajirin Mosque, Subang Air Base.

Following the completion of the funeral prayers led by Major General Datuk Mohd Rashidi Bujai, Director- General of the Armed Forces Religious Corps, the late Sergeant was accorded a final military honour.

On May 19, the Armed Forces Headquarters issued a statement informing that Faridah, died at 2.25am Lebanese time (7.25am Malaysian time) the same day, after collapsing upon disembarking from a bus at Marakah Camp, shortly after arriving in Lebanon from a month-long leave in Malaysia.

An autopsy at Hammoud Hospital, Saida, Lebanon confirmed that the cause of death of the Senior Islamic Affairs Supervisor of MALBATT 850-11 at Marakah Camp was a heart attack. ― Bernama