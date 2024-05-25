IPOH, May 25 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) detained two individuals and seized 7,000 litres of suspected subsidised diesel at a store in Gopeng and a petrol station in Tambun yesterday morning.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said a lorry driver, 25, and the owner of the store, 32, were held under Op Tiris 3.0, when monitoring conducted revealed that a lorry with a modified thank had made repeated purchases at petrol stations around Ipoh.

“The driver would fill up the original tank with diesel before siphoning it into the Intermediate Bulk Container in the lorry,” he said in a statement today, adding that inspections discovered an estimated 7,000 litres of diesel in the lorry, which was seized along with other equipment totalling RM78,933.

Based on additional information, a KPDN team then raided a petrol station in Tambun, where the owner, who was also detained, admitted to conducting 13 diesel purchases to the lorry driver within a hour at the petrol station.

“The petrol station will be investigated for involvement in conspiring to conduct repeated sales,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974. — Bernama

