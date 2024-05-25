GEORGE TOWN, May 25 — A total of 150 single mothers from the Tanjong parliamentary constituency today received sponsorship under the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), worth RM18,000 in total, from the area’s member of parliament Lim Hui Ying.

Lim, who is also Deputy Education Minister, said the donation of RM120 worth of contribution cards per person is aimed at improving the position and dignity of women, especially single mothers in the Tanjong area.

She said the scheme was able to provide social security protection to single mothers, whether they worked part-time or full-time.

“With the support of Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, the Tanjong Member of Parliament Service Centre has received 150 SKSSR contribution cards worth RM120 each, totalling RM18,000,” she said in a statement.

“These cards will provide social security protection for a year. Officers of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) were present at the Dewan Pusat Penang2030 Kadun Komtar today to explain in detail about the scheme in addition to helping them to register,”

Meanwhile, Lim said mothers play important roles not only in their families but in society as a whole, and she described their contribution as the basis for the well-being of society and the country’s economy.

Therefore, she said, in efforts to strengthen the role of women’, especially as mothers, in the economy and society, support needs to be given, and the SKSSR programme is viewed as one of the best measures towards achieving this goal.

“Through this programme, we give social security protection to single mothers who persevere in managing their households. This is a small appreciation to their great contribution and efforts in order to ensure that they are protected and given due recognition,” she also said.

In the meantime, Pengkalan Kota state assemblyman Wong Yuee Harng said society basically does not does not consider what housewives do as a career, instead classifying them as ‘unemployed’

However, under the unity government various initiatives that prioritise women have been launched for example SKSSR, which recognises ‘housewife’ as a career.

In this regard, he suggested Socso open a counter at locations of family focus so as to give awareness to more husbands to contribute to SKSSR for their spouses. — Bernama