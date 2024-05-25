LABUAN, May 25 — The economic development of Labuan must align with that of mainland Sabah to address its current slowdown, Labuan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman said.

He noted that businesses on the duty-free island envy the rapid economic progress in Kota Kinabalu, driven by a steady influx of domestic and foreign visitors.

“Labuan needs to become an attractive destination again to stimulate economic changes that will benefit local businesses,” he told Bernama today.

Suhaili highlighted that Labuan turns into a ‘dead town’ during festive seasons as thousands of residents travel to mainland Sabah for holidays.

“Businesses suffer losses during these periods as Labuan becomes deserted, with only a handful of cars on the roads. We hope the government will seriously address this situation,” he said.

He advocated restoring Labuan’s status as a vibrant duty-free island to generate economic benefits and suggested attracting investors to establish factories and create jobs.

“We need to bring in investors to set up factories that provide employment and support economic activities, or Labuan’s economy will remain static,” he added. — Bernama