KUCHING, May 25 — The Department of Communications (J-Kom) is collaborating with the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) to deliver accurate information that portrays a positive image of the federal government and, in particular, the Sarawak government.

In stating this, J-Kom director-general Mohd Khairuddin Othman said with this collaboration, both parties will continue to work together for the benefit of the community in Sarawak.

“J-Kom understands there is sensitive and beneficial information that we need to convey. So we take the views and advice from the Sarawak Premier that we must be mindful of sensitivities, especially in Sarawak.

Advertisement

“God willing, we will cooperate closely and exchange views with Ukas from time to time,” he said according to an Ukas report.

Mohd Khairuddin said after paying a courtesy call to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here Friday.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and State Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

Advertisement

Mohd Khairuddin added that J-Kom will always work to ensure that information conveyed to the public, especially in the peninsula, is accurate and not manipulated. — The Borneo Post