KOTA KINABALU, May 25 — Another crocodile was captured but this time inside a drain along Teluk Likas Jalan Tun Fuad, here today.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the seven-foot-long crocodile was spotted inside the drain by the public just after midnight on May 25.

Eight fire and rescue personnel from the Kota Kinabalu fire station were deployed to the scene to catch the reptile.

Advertisement

Fire and rescue personnel captured the crocodile using a trap and ropes at 1am and it was handed to the Wildlife Department for further action.

This is the second crocodile captured in the state capital within a week with the first on May 25 when a 12-foot-long crocodile was caught at Kampung Lok Baru in Pulau Gaya. — The Borneo Post

Advertisement