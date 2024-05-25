MELAKA, May 25 — The School Milk Programme (PSS), implemented by the Education Ministry (MoE) in collaboration with synergistic partners, including dairy producer, Farm Fresh Bhd, has benefitted 753,054 students from 7,398 primary schools nationwide.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said PSS, conducted under the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT), aims to combat and address multidimensional poverty issues, particularly those closely related to malnutrition among students from B40 families.

“Every child is entitled to receive balanced nutritional intake. Children who receive nutritious food will grow up healthy and capable of fully realising their potential.

“Therefore, the MoE is constantly giving serious attention to malnutrition issues among school children, and among its initiatives are the RMT, Nutritious Meal Programme (HiTS), and PSS,” she told reporters after officiating the National School Milk Day Carnival here today.

Fadhlina said the primary objective of implementing the PSS is to cultivate the practice of consuming milk or dairy products in students’ diets, especially those from low-income families, thereby shaping a healthy and active generation.

She said advocacy programmes related to the importance of balanced food intake among primary school students are crucial and should be continued, such as the National School Milk Day Carnival to raise awareness of these issues.

Earlier during the event, Fadhlina also presented several awards, including for the National Subsidised Milk Competition and the Best RMT and PSS Management Competition at the national level. — Bernama