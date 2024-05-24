KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader today accused Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan of trying to mask an unlawful investigation against Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali over the latter’s privileged speech.

PN chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the police official’s clarification that Azmin was being investigated under Section 203A of the Penal Code was a cover-up of a notice issued to the Selangor Opposition leader under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“PN would like to emphasise that even though the facts revealed are sourced from documents that are said to be confidential, Mohamed Azmin, as with any parliamentarian or state assemblyman, remains immune and protected under Article 77 of the Selangor State Constitution 1959.

“Therefore, PN’s stance is that the actions carried out by the police in submitting a notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code goes against the principles of democracy, the Federal Constitution and Selangor State Constitution 1959,” he said in a statement today.

Section 203A of the Penal Code, which pertains to the offence of disclosing information or matters obtained in the course of their duties or in the performance of their functions under any written law. Those convicted face a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment for up to a year, or both.

Takiyuddin, who is a lawyer and the PAS secretary-general, also claimed that the police were being used for political persecution and to create a negative perception towards Opposition politicians to protect the image of the government.

“PN reiterates the call for the notice to be withdrawn immediately, and for the federal government to cease on the undemocratic actions that violate the basic principles of law,” he said.

On Tuesday, Selangor police reportedly confirmed summoning Mohamed Azmin to provide a statement at the Shah Alam district police headquarters.

The statement by the former Selangor menteri besar was to facilitate the investigation under Section 203A of the Penal Code, which pertains to the disclosure of information.

It was previously reported that Mohamed Azmin claimed he received a notice under Section 111 of the CPC for raising issues concerning the people of Selangor and the state government administration during the state assembly session.