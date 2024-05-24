KUANTAN, May 24 ― The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) needs to play a more proactive role in instilling Qur'anic values in the Muslim community, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said there was no better way to develop Malaysia Madani than by familiarising oneself with the Qur’an, and understanding the lessons and values it contains for use in everyday life.

He mentioned that the Qur'an contained numerous values that Muslims could learn and internalise through various exemplary stories, such as the story of Prophet Yusuf, which explains sustainable policies, the story of ‘Ashabul Kahfi’, which highlights the value of obedience, and the story of Prophet Daud, which demonstrates the parameters of justice.

“I often emphasise the importance of strengthening values, regardless of position, rank, socioeconomic background and so on. Everyone should have high self-esteem. The greatest values are those taught in the Qur’an.

“Events like this (Al-Qur’an Recitation and Memorisation Competition) are not just about reciting and memorising the Qur'an. More than that, the government aims to enhance the appreciation and cultivate the teachings of the Qur'an at the individual, family, community, and organisational levels,” he said.

He said this while inaugurating this year’s national-level Al-Qur’an Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQK) at the Darul Makmur Auditorium, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Broadcasting Complex here last night.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Fadillah said the Qur’an was also a source of reference for the foundation of unity and cohesion among the ummah through its ‘surah’ or chapters, such as ‘Surah Al-Hujurat’ which reminds Muslims to unite and avoid actions that could divide the community.

“When we differ in opinions, remember that Allah reminds us to return to Him and His Messenger as stated in Surah An-Nisa, verse 59.

“Why should we refer back to the Qur'an and Hadith? So that we all unite by referring to the same source when we have different stands. This is the recipe for unity that Allah has given us in His holy book,” Fadillah said, adding that the country should also learn about unity from the history of other nations, such as India.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, emphasised that unity was a strength, and through unity, strong and stable social mobilisation could be ensured, providing positive impacts on the country's progress in terms of the economy and sustainable development.

“We see for ourselves the conflict in Palestine that has been going on for the past four decades. Generations have passed, but there seems to be no path to peace throughout those years. They have become victims of inherited discrimination, leading to severe oppression.

“In this regard, I emphasise that the Madani government opposes any form of oppression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing. Every human being deserves to live on this earth and receive equal rights and welfare. The value of human dignity must never be disregarded,” he said.

MTHQK 2024, organised by Jakim in collaboration with the Pahang state government, takes place over six days beginning today, featuring 110 participants from all over the country.

This is the third time Pahang is hosting the event after the ones in 2011 and 2014. ― Bernama