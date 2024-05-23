GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — A 24-year-old university student fell to her death from the balcony of a hotel in Tanjung Bungah here yesterday while on a trip here with her boyfriend.

Advertisement

The woman was believed to have fallen from the room she shared with the boyfriend on the 21st floor of the hotel at about 3.35pm yesterday.

It is believed that the couple, both from Kelantan, were in Penang on holiday.

The boyfriend, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, was said to be in the shower at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed receiving reports of the incident.

He said police have started investigating and already recorded a statement from the boyfriend.

Investigators have not yet classified the case that was not witnessed by any other person, he said.

Advertisement