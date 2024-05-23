IPOH, May 23 — Perak police believe they have crippled a drug syndicate that started up two months ago, following the arrest of an Indonesian at a house in Langkap, Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 40-year-old unemployed man and was arrested on May 20 during an operation based on a public tip-off.

“Following the raid at the house, police found 20 transparent plastic packets containing suspected heroin in an unbranded rose gold, zipped, and wheeled bag.

“The drugs seized weighed 9.01kg and are estimated to be worth about RM110,000,” he said in a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here.

Mohd Yusri said that the man was tested positive for methamphetamine.

“However, the suspect has no criminal records.

“The suspect believed to have entered the country illegally in March and have involved in the drug trafficking activity,” he said.

He also said the drugs seized was suspected to be for distribution within the state and enough for 11,000 doses.

Mohd Yusri said the suspect was remanded for seven days from May 21 to 27 to assist the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.