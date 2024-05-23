GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — Four Myanmar nationals have been arrested as part of the investigation into remarks mocking Islam printed on a Domino’s Pizza order slip here last week.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad also said a total 17 police reports were lodged over the incident.

“Four foreign nationals, three men and one woman, have been detained to assist in investigations into the case on the same day of the incident,” he told reporters in a press conference at the Penang police headquarters today.

The four, aged between 19 and 67 years’ old, were arrested at a hut in a durian orchard in Sungai Ara on May 16.

Three of them, including a 28-year-old woman, have been remanded until June 3 while the 67-year-old was remanded is out on police bail.

Hamzah said due to the sensitivity of the case, the police are investing all possible motives.

He added that they have also recorded statements from several witnesses.

Last week, police opened investigations into the case after receiving a police report over the words in the remarks section of an order placed via the pizza franchise’s online platform.

The remarks mocked Islam and were purportedly entered when the customer placed the order online.

The case was opened under Section 298 of the Penal Code for religious incitement, which is punishable by up to a year’s imprisonment, fine, or both upon conviction.

Domino’s Pizza issued a statement saying that it did not tolerate discrimination or aggression of any kind, and would leave the matter to the authorities.