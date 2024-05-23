KOTA BARU, May 23 — A man with disability (PwD) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing hurt by dangerous means to his wife.

Md Syahrul Efendi Muhamad, 47, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Noraziati Mohd Rebuih, 37, by hitting her with a broom during a misunderstanding.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Kampung Berhala Banggu, here, at about 10am last May 10.

The charge, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Judge Nik Habri Muhamad allowed Md Syahrul Efendi bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set June 27 for mention.

In another case, a labourer was charged with committing a similar offence to his older brother.

Mohd Zulakip Mohd Kori, 24, was alleged to have caused injury to Mohd Zulkharnain by hitting him with a hockey at their home in Kampung Pengkalan Feri, Seberang Salor, at about 7.30am last May 11 following an argument.

The court set June 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad appeared for the prosecution in both cases, while Md Syahrul Efendi and Mohd Zulakip were represented by lawyers Ahmad Nurie Ab Rahman and Asmadi Abu Bakar, respectively. — Bernama