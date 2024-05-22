KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Johor Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi today told the Education Ministry (MoE) to eliminate bureaucracy around its funds distribution, saying this was effectively denying schools of money already allocated to them.

The former deputy education minister said 14 dilapidated schools in Johor have still not received the allocation for upgrades that were approved in 2021.

“During winding-up of the last day of the Johor State Assembly meeting, the Johor menteri besar revealed that there are 19 dilapidated schools in Johor. And 14 of them already have approved allocations for upgrades from 2021, but which still have not been implemented.

“There is no open explanation from MoE. The minister is silent. Is this the work culture of the Malaysian Ministry of Education? The MoE once returned RM800 million because it was not spent. When rural schools ask for allocatinos, the answer is that there is no provision,” he said in his Facebook account.

Advertisement

Puad, who is an Umno supreme council member, said the minister and her senior officers should make frequent visits to the poor schools to assess conditions directly.

“Look at the poor school. Review the existing delivery system. It is better to hand over the provision to the state government to be implemented. Eliminate the bureaucracy at the MoE,” he said.