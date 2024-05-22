KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is expanding placements for graduate medical officers (PPS) to medical facilities beyond state hospitals.

It said the latest round of placements, offered through the e-houseman system on May 13, will involve assigning 792 candidates to various government hospitals across the country.

“The MOH had decided at the beginning of this year that placements would be opened only in state hospitals due to the declining PPS appointments and the reduced filling of PPS slots in state hospitals.

“As of April 2024, the MOH had implemented two new series of PPS appointments involving 701 people in the first appointment series, and 803 people in the second appointment series. “For subsequent appointment series, PPS placements in other hospitals will be considered from time to time based on the number of candidates accepted by the Public Services Commission (PSC) and other relevant factors.

Advertisement

“The MOH fully understands the challenges faced by healthcare workers across the country in dealing with the increasing workload. Several short-term and long-term measures will be implemented to overcome this problem,” the ministry said in a statement today.

To address shortage, the MOH said that it assigned 747 newly graduated medical officers across all states in May.