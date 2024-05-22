KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today announced that a special safety control committee has been formed to control the use of pesticides on fruits and vegetables grown in the state.

He said the committee’s main objective is to ensure Pahang’s produce meets all safety standards from the farm to the market.

“The committee will also implement a training programme among the pesticide operators. The committee also aims to improve cooperation between agencies involved along the supply chain starting from the farm to the market.

“I hope that with the establishment of the special committee, the state government can ensure that vegetables and fruits in the market are safe to eat and comply with the law,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He said the establishment of the committee was agreed upon in yesterday’s state council meeting.

He added that the committee is chaired by Razali Kassim, the Pahang executive council in charge of state public works, transport and health.

Its eight members comprise the state health director, Pahang deputy secretary (development), state police chief, state agriculture director, state land and mines director, the Cameron Highlands district officer, the Cameron Highlands district council chief, and the state director of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to coordinate and improve enforcement activities.

Various consumer groups have detected high levels of pesticides in vegetables and fruits farmed in Pahang, especially those from Cameron Highlands, Malaysia’s vegetable garden, and warned of the dangers of eating them.