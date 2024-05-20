KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Malaysian government is working with international partners to evacuate a stranded Malaysian medical team from Rafah, Gaza, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry also known as Wisma Putra said it “is aware of, and deeply concerned about”, the safety of the stranded Malaysian medical team, consisting of six personnel, who have been stranded in Rafah, Gaza since May 1, 2024.

Wisma Putra said the team, from Mercy Malaysia’s Emergency Medical Team, is part of the World Health Organisation’s medical delegation to Rafah, Gaza.

“The safety and security of the team are of paramount importance to the Malaysian Government,” it said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra said the government has initiated close collaboration with Qatar, building upon recent discussions led by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan regarding joint humanitarian efforts in Gaza with Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater.

Additionally, the ministry said it is working closely with the Arab Republic of Egypt and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to explore all possible avenues for their safe evacuation from the conflict zone.

“Given the tense and extremely fluid situation, it is crucial that the rescue operation is carried out efficiently and smoothly through diplomatic channels,” it said.

Due to the escalating situation in Rafah, Gaza, and its surrounding areas, the Malaysian government strongly urges all Malaysians, especially those affiliated with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to refrain from travelling to the conflict zone.

“This advisory reiterates the directive issued during an inter-agency meeting with NGOs on October 16, 2023, and January 23, 2024, in Wisma Putra,” said the statement.

The ministry reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safe return of Malaysian citizens.

All necessary measures are being taken, and the ministry will continue to work with international partners to bring the medical team home safely. — Bernama