KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Sessions Court here was told today that the Public Works Department (JKR) received directives from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) through recommendation letters for the appointment of contractors for each construction project under the Jana Wibawa programme.

Former director of Quantity Surveying Services in the Contracts and Quantity Surveying Branch (CKUB) of JKR, Datuk Zulkipeli Yamat, 60, said that these directives were issued following a coordination meeting for the implementation of the programme to empower competent Bumiputera contractors, chaired by the secretary-general of the Treasury and attended by the then director-general of Public Works, Datuk Seri Zulkefly Sulaiman, at the Ministry of Finance on December 8, 2020.

“The procurement of contracts under the Jana Wibawa programme involved two types of procurement: direct negotiation and pre-qualification tender (second stage). Both types also have two tender methods: conventional and design-and-build,” he said.

The seventh prosecution witness said this when reading his witness statement at the trial of the corruption and money laundering case involving Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

For projects awarded through pre-qualification tenders, Zulkipeli said that the source of authority also originated from recommendation letters from the MOF to JKR.

Upon receiving the pre-qualification tender recommendation letter, he said CKUB would issue separate invitation letters to listed companies, arrange briefings for site visits, and hand over documents inviting bid submissions.

“All tender documents would be sent to the Property Management and Procurement Branch (CPPH) of the Ministry of Works (KKR) as specified in the invitation letter by the tender closing date,” he said, adding that the evaluation of companies would be conducted after the tender closing date.

Zulkipeli, who began serving in the public service in November 1992, said that upon receiving final approval of tenderer names and offered prices from the MOF, CKUB would prepare the ministerial authority delegation request letter, the letter of acceptance (LOA) along with the cover letter, and the letter of appointment of the supervising officer.

“The LOA would only be handed to the company after all the documents are duly signed by the authorised officer. Once the company receives the LOA, the CKUB would prepare the contract documents between the company and the Government of Malaysia.

“Project monitoring and work claims would be handled and monitored by JKR’s Road Branch Office,” he said.

Wan Saiful, 47, is accused of soliciting a bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan, as an inducement to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure the Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Highway Intersection project from the Malaysian government through pre-qualification, valued at RM232 million.

He is also accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 through the CIMB Bank account of his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd, from Nepturis Sdn Bhd’s Maybank Islamic Berhad account as a reward for helping the company obtain the LOA for the project.

The Tasek Gelugor MP is charged with committing both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch between July 8 and September 30, 2022.

Wan Saiful also faces 18 money laundering charges involving RM5.59 million, including transferring and using proceeds from illegal activities, such as paying for a Ford Ranger vehicle, making payments to the National Sports Council of Malaysia, and transferring money to several company accounts, including that of Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd.

All offences are alleged to have been committed at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch here between August 12 and November 13, 2022, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob continues tomorrow. — Bernama