KUALA NERUS, May 19 — The organising of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Malaysia Summit 2024 by the Economic Ministry proves the East Coast Economic Region Development Council’s (ECERDC) seriousness in ensuring a better standard of living for people living on the East Coast by 2030.

ECERDC chief executive officer Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat said three pre-summit programmes held at the Kampung Laut Cultural Heritage Site in Tumpat, Kelantan, Tasik Chini in Pekan, Pahang, and KampungStay@Teluk Buih Mersing, Johor as well as at technical visit to Setiu Wetlands in Setiu, Terengganu has raised awareness about SDG among participants and residents in the region.

“SDGs are here to improve the lives of those living in the East Coast from various aspects, including social, economy and the environment. It’s a goal shared by all stakeholders.

“We at ECERDC consider the 17 SDG objectives to ensure they are achieved. All the SDGs involve how people live, so when we craft a programme for income generation, we have to ensure that the culture, environment and such are preserved,” he told reporters after the close of the summit here today.

The conservation and rehabilitation of the 400-year-old Kampung Laut Mosque and the relocation of the mosque to its original site was the focus of SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) involving the protection of cultural heritage and the environment and SDG 8 (jobs and economic growth) that promote beneficial tourism.

“The programme in Tasik Chini, is to protect the Orang Asli, how to boost their incomes... through the preservation of the lake,” he said.

Meanwhile, Economic Ministry deputy secretary-general (marco) Datuk Luqman Ahmad said in his speech that the programme would provide the input to the ministry to draft the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He also said that the SDG summit today was the last edition at the regional level before the national-level SDG Malaysia Summit 2024 in July.

“The Economic Ministry welcomes the ECERDC’s initiatives to protect the environment, conserve local heritage, arts and culture through redevelopment projects,” he said. — Bernama