IPOH, May 19 — The Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) handed over three out of four Indonesian fishermen to the representative of the republic’s consulate yesterday, after their boat collided with a cargo ship, 90.6 nautical miles south-west of Penang, on Thursday.

Perak Maritime director Maritime Captain Mohamad Shukri Khotob said that the four fishermen — Muhamad Solihin, 53, Dady Shahputra, 39, Asri, 44 and 53-year-old Jampur — were all from Medan, Indonesia.

According to him, the handing over of the fishermen was done in front of the country’s consulate representative, Lieutenant Commander Sumar Sadewo, at the Perak MMEA headquarters at 2.10 pm yesterday.

“However, one of the fishermen, Jampur, who sustained injuries to his hand, ribs and right leg as a result of being hit by glass fragments, will be sent home after receiving further treatment from Seri Manjung Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the repatriation of the fishermen involved the Indonesian authority and the consulate representative agreeing to accept the victims, after completing the verification session and the documentation process.

Mohamad Shukri said that the handing over of fishermen reflected the good relationship already established between Malaysia and Indonesia, in ensuring the safety of the waters of both countries.

In the same statement, Sumar said that another boat crew member, known as Abdul Malek, 56, who was previously believed to be missing, has been found healthy and safe by local fishermen in Indonesian waters.

On Thursday, the Perak Maritime Operations Centre received information from the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) and deployed KM Malawali to 4.1 nautical miles west of Pulau Jarak, Perak to retrieve the victims for further action.

The media recently reported that four Indonesian fishermen, who were adrift and clinging to pieces of wood and fish barrels, were rescued in Malaysian waters after their boat capsized, believed to have been hit by a cargo ship during heavy rain and strong winds.

Mohamad Shukri said that the four fishermen involved were found by another cargo ship on Thursday and rescued, before being handed over to him on Friday. — Bernama