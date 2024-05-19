BALI, May 19 — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, will represent Malaysia at the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) leadership meeting here starting tomorrow.

The WWF, held every three years, is co-organised by the World Water Council (WWC) and the host country. This year’s event, themed “Water for Shared Prosperity,” will run from May 18 to 21.

Fadillah expressed hope that the forum will serve as a valuable platform for all countries in efforts to enhance water resource management, preservation, and address the respective challenges.

“This forum is very important for us to exchange views, ideas, and learn about developments and challenges in other countries in terms of technology and solutions for water issues, be it water scarcity, clean water supply, or dealing with excess water.

“In Malaysia, we face similar issues. Some areas have abundant water while others face shortages. These issues need to be addressed collectively,” he told Malaysian media today.

Fadillah, who arrived here this afternoon, was accompanied by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, Deputy Secretary-General (Water Sector) of the ministry Datuk Mohd Rodzwan Mohd Baba Sakri, and Chief Executive Officer of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman.

Among the dignitaries in attendance are Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, and Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso.

The forum aims to foster global cooperation and promote actions in identifying current issues related to water management through integrated solutions.

Its focus areas include water conservation, clean water, food and energy security, and disaster mitigation. — Bernama