KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The government will continue using the electronic bail management system, or e-Jamin, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Government and the desire of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to encourage digitalisation initiatives in the government service system.

The Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU JPM) said that this is to ensure the convenience and well-being of the people as a whole.

“The BHEUU JPM would like to point out that the (previous) cancellation decision was taken without any knowledge and discussion with this department, which should have been consulted, and to take into account the views of all relevant parties.

“As such, the Prime Minister’s Department has decided to continue using the e-Jamin bail system in line with the aspirations of the Madani Government,” it said in a statement last night.

The Malaysian Bar, in its circular this week, said that the e-Jamin bail system, which allows guarantors to make payments through online banking transactions, will no longer be used from May 20.

From that date onwards, the digital system introduced four years ago will be replaced with the old manual system which, according to lawyers, has many weaknesses.

This led to 50 lawyers signing a petition memorandum against the JPM regarding the court’s sudden decision to cancel the e-Jamin bail system. — Bernama

