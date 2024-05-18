PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — Former Public Service Commission chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman has been appointed as chairman of the National Wages Consultative Council (MPGN) from May 1, 2024 to September 30 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) in a statement said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong presented the appointment letter based on the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 (Act 732) at his office here today.

According to the statement, Zainal Rahim who once held the position of director-general of Public Services, was the secretary-general (KSU) of KESUMA from 2012 to 2014.

“While serving as KESUMA KSU, he was the backbone behind the introduction of minimum wage in this country.

“His experience, knowledge and expertise regarding the labour market ecosystem, especially involving wage policy, can add value to MPGN,” according to the statement.

MPGN functions in the discussion of issues related to wages through negotiations based on the tripartite concept with the active involvement the representatives of the government, workers and employers.

KESUMA said at present, the National Wage Consultative Technical Committee has completed a review of the Minimum Wages Order 2022.

“This study will be discussed and will be finalised in the next MPGN meeting.

“This appointment is expected to empower MPGN in carrying out its functions more effectively,” according to the statement. — Bernama