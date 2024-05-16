PUTRAJAYA, May 16 ― The Ministry of Communications will prioritise the participation of veteran artistes in its events or programmes to ensure that they could continue to showcase their work.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this approach could be implemented at the agency and departmental levels under the ministry.

“Any event organised by the Ministry of Communications that requires the presence of artistes should prioritise the veterans...please consider and give opportunities to veteran artistes to continue contributing to the country and encourage them to continue their creative work.

“This initiative can alleviate the burden on veteran artistes, who we often see facing difficult and challenging times. This effort aligns with the ministry's initiatives to always support the community, especially those who have entertained us in the past,” he said.

Fahmi said this at the ministry’s 2023 Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony for Peninsular Zone here today.

Fahmi said the approach to supporting veteran artistic talents would also ensure they do not feel excluded.

“I want us to give the chance to our veteran artistes... because often we invite the young and handsome (artistes), but our veterans are still handsome, and that is not a problem,” he said, adding that this approach also aligned with the ministry's responsibility towards the country's creative industry.

Meanwhile, he said that the restructuring of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, which separated into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital on December 12, 2023, has improved the quality of government service delivery to the public.

“Although there have been changes in portfolios, the tasks and roles we carry are still the same, which is to ensure the quality of government service delivery to the public remains at the highest level. We continue to collaborate on specific tasks through effective strategic partnerships.

“Therefore, we need to play this role with dedication and trust. If the public service needs to collaborate with the private sector in efforts to advance the country, then let’s do it,” he added.

A total of 522 of the ministry’s personnel received the award in the form of certificates of appreciation and incentives worth RM1,000 at the event, including 63 staff from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Also present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. ― Reuters