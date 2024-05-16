KULAI, May 16 ― Police nabbed four men, believed to have been involved in robbing a woman and her attempted abduction, in three raids at several locations in Johor Baru and Kulim (Kedah) on Monday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said acting on information, members and personnel of the Serious Crimes Investigation Unit (D9 Unit) of the Johor contingent police headquarters and Criminal Investigation Division of the Kulai district police headquarters conducted the raids between 10.50am and 4.50pm.

He said in the initial investigations, all the suspects, aged between 21 and 40, admitted to organising and planning to rob the victim.

“However, investigations are still ongoing to determine if they (suspects) were involved in other criminal activities within or out of the Kulai district,” he said in a statement today.

“We also seized a Honda Civic car as well as a remote control device, four mobile phones and a Mi Pad in the raids.”

Tan said all suspects were found to have previous criminal and drug abuse-related records

“The results of initial urine screening tests found that all of them tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 365/511 of the Penal Code, Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days, beginning Tuesday (May 14).

Previously, the media reported that a woman nearly fell victim to abduction after being punched and dragged on the road before being forced into a car by four unknown men in front of her home at Taman Lagenda Putra here on May 5. ― Bernama