KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari said he would be free to join another party if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) expels him for joining Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) campaign in Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

However, Abdul Rashid insisted there was no clause in the party’s constitution that specifically prohibited him from delivering a speech for a political rival.

“(Before) I gave a speech, I checked the constitution and there is not a single clause about giving a speech.

“There is no provision (in the party’s constitution) where I cannot give a speech, so if there is no provision, then I will give a speech,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Advertisement

The former Bersatu Selangor chairman was responding to the party’s claim that he and Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi have lost their membership for attending the PH campaign in Kuala Kubu Baru as it violated the party’s constitution.

He stressed that Clause 10 of the Bersatu Constitution clearly stated that the party can only dismiss or terminate a membership if the member publicly announces that he or she is leaving the party or joining other parties.

Rashid reiterated that he never left Bersatu or joined any other political party.

Advertisement

On May 9, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the duo must vacate their seats to make way for by-elections in their constituencies.

He said their participation in the PH campaign was a violation of the party’s constitution.

In response, Rashid said that his position as the constituency’s representative will not be affected if the disciplinary board dismisses him as it was just Bersatu’s opinion.

He also cited the Federal Constitution’s stipulation that only a Speaker could declare the seat of any elected representative vacant.

Separately, Rashid also insisted Bersatu’s recent constitutional amendment could not be used to accuse him of insubordination.

“(If) they said I disobeyed the instructions of the supreme council or something, they should have them in writing.

“Until today, there have been no instructions, and (I) have not violated any. No written instruction that says you cannot give a speech,” he was quoted as saying.

Rashid also said that he would accept the decision if the party sack him.

“I don’t care if I get fired; fire me. If I’m fired, I’m free; I can choose other parties,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Rashid said he has no plans to join any other party at the moment.