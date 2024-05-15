ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 15 — Upgrading tourism infrastructure and aggressively promoting all tourism products in the state are the two main strategies to ensure the success of the Visit Johor Year 2026.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said under the Johor Budget 2024, a total of RM 67.6 million has been allocated for the development and enhancement of tourism infrastructure.

“There are 10 tourism infrastructure development projects slated to be completed this year. Among them are the upgrading and constructing new canopy structures at the Gunung Ledang Waterfall visitor complex and upgrading the reception area at Johor National Park, Tanjung Piai, alongside improvements to accommodation facilities and the visitor complex at the Endau-Rompin National Park.

“Also, the construction of mountain bike trail at Gunung Pulai Reserve Forest, Kulai, geared towards hosting international sporting events, the refurbishment of Johor Zoo, the Johor Figure Museum building and essential amenities at Air Papan Beach,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Advertisement

Onn Hafiz (BN-Tanjung Machap) said that four projects are set to be completed in 2025, involving the enhancement of Bandar Penawar Lake Square in Kota Tinggi, Teluk Mahkota Beach and the development of River Cruise in Kota Tinggi, as well as Kampung Sungai Melayu, Johor Bahru and upgrading the campsite, playground and swimming pool in MBJB City Forest and the establishment of a Ceramic Village in Pasir Gudang.

He further said that the coming year will witness a robust promotion strategy comprising six marketing and promotional initiatives, including intensifying tourism promotion campaigns and organising international-level tourism events in Johor.

Additionally, increasing participation in tourism promotion series domestically and abroad, providing incentives for state tourism industry players, prioritising focused tourism segments, and organising market-focused familiarisation programmes,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement