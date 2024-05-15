KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin has been appointed as the chairman of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP), effective from April 23, 2024, until Feb 14, 2026.

Amrin replaces Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman, who completed his tenure on Feb 9, 2024.

“The members of the board of directors, management and staff of PPZ-MAIWP would like to congratulate Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin on his appointment, and are confident that his extensive knowledge and experience will be able to lead PPZ-MAIWP in a better direction,” PPZ-MAIWP said, in a statement.

Amrin, 58, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Acadia University, Canada and a Master of Business Administration (Finance), with distinction, from the University of Hull, England.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), United Kingdom and is a Chartered Accountant of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Amrin has over 30 years of experience in the corporate sector and started his career in a banking institution before holding important positions in several companies, such as Renong Berhad, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad and Putera Capital Berhad.

It also said that Amrin’s vast experience and expertise saw him being appointed to top posts of several companies including as the chief executive officer of the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH); group managing director of Media Prima Berhad; and group managing director of Boustead Holdings Berhad. — Bernama

