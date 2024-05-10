KUCHING, May 10 — The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly this afternoon observed a one-minute silence over the death of Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang announced Mutang's death when the legislative assembly resumed its afternoon session.

"I have a small but a very important announcement to make. It is with utmost regret that I have to announce that Mutang Tagal had just passed away while the Dewan was hearing Tanjung Datu making his speech on the motion of thanks on the opening address by the governor and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan was in the House," Idris said, referring to Azizul Annuar Adenan's speech.



"It is humbly requested that all members of the hall and myself here show our greatest respect to Mutang by giving a one-minute silence according to our individual respective beliefs," he added.

Mutang had been taken to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for treatment immediately upon his return from a working visit to Azerbaijan on Monday, and died while being treated at the hospital this morning.

He was 70 years old.

Mutang became the Senate president on February 19 as a replacement to Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who left the post to become the governor of Sarawak.

The appointment made Mutang the first Sarawak native to head the Dewan Negara.

Previously, he had been the elected representative for the Bukit Mas federal constituency in Sarawak from 1982 to 1990.

He is survived by his wife and three children.