KUCHING, May 10 — Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died today, will be laid to rest at the Sidang Injil Borneo (SIB) Lambir Cemetery in Miri, Sarawak, on Monday (May 13).

According to a statement from the Dewan Negara President’s Office, a wake for people to pay their last respects will be held at Nirvana 2, Jalan Dewan Bahasa Kuala Lumpur, tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

The statement said that another memorial service will be held at the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church in Miri starting at 10am on Sunday, before being taken to the SIB Lambir Cemetery the next day for burial.

Mutang, 69, died at 11.46am today at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, after receiving treatment upon his return from Azerbaijan on May 6.

Advertisement

He leaves behind wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children.

On February 19, the former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. — Bernama

Advertisement