KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Turkiye-based software and hardware provider, Havelsan, is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to supply a Combat Management System to Malaysia Armed Forces (MAF), this July.

Havelsan vice-president (International Business Development and Marketing) Sevket Unal said the system would integrate all defence management systems, making it behave like one unified weapon system.

“As of now, we (Havelsan) are in the final phase of finalising the MoU and we are expecting to sign it within these two months, to supply the system to Malaysia Armed Forces through a government-linked company,” he told Bernama, on the sideline of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024 exhibition, here.

Unal said the system would gather integrated data, collected from various platforms, such as air, sea and land, and channel it to a single monitor or combat system for a faster decision-making process.

He added that by having automatically integrated data, MAF could address issues, including a lack of assets, by optimising every single asset usage.

“We believe that MAF will benefit greatly from this system, and only a few countries have these kinds of technology, with Havelsan being one of the top suppliers,” he said.

According to Unal, Havelsan is also actively involved in building flight and war scenario simulators for the defence forces and for civilians around the world.

He said that the company had thus far managed to set a strong foothold in the flight simulator field, for army helicopters and fighter jets, as well as civilian aircraft like Boeing.

“For the war scenario simulator, clients can choose various kinds of scenario, urban, swamp or a busy building like an airport; the simulator also can be integrated for a unified military exercise, involving army, air force and navy,” he said. — Bernama