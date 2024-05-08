KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two electric train services (ETS) for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral route and vice versa in conjunction with this year’s first term school holidays from May 24 to June 3.

KTMB in a statement today announced that the additional train tickets will go on sale at 8pm tomorrow (May 9).

“This additional train offers 630 tickets per day thus increasing the total number of tickets offered to 6,930 including business class coaches.

“Users are advised to get tickets early and not buy tickets at the last minute to avoid missing out the service,” according to the statement.

Advertisement

The statement mentioned that the additional ETS service will depart from Padang Besar at 11am and arrive at KL Sentral at 4.36pm while from KL Sentral, the ETS train will depart at 5.05pm and arrive at Padang Besar at 10.34pm.

The statement also said the addition of the service is to accommodate the high demand in conjunction with the school holiday season in addition to those who want to return to their home towns.

“People are encouraged to get tickets through the KTM Mobile application (KITS) or on the KTMB website www.ktmb.com.my for easier and faster cashless purchases.

Advertisement

“Contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-2267 1200 or visit the new media channels on KTMB’s official social media for any further enquiries,” the statement said. — Bernama