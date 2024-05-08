KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Muslim World League’s (MWL) secretary-general, Sheikh Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, has refuted allegations of having any ties with Israel, stressing that his involvement is solely with fellow believers of the Jewish faith.

Speaking to the media after the 2024 Asian Ulama Council meeting here today, the chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars reiterated his rejection of anyone, regardless of their religious affiliation, who supports the wrongful actions and wars perpetrated by Zionists in Gaza.

“We engage with individuals of all faiths who advocate for the greater good of this world. We welcome and support the efforts of followers from various faiths who work towards global peace.

“We do not involve ourselves in Israeli politics. There are Jewish individuals who oppose the policies of Israel, and they have issued clear and transparent statements to this effect. Therefore, it is not logical for us to reject everyone, including those who advocate for peace.

“We cannot condemn an entire faith or religion that calls for peace simply because of the actions of a few politicians. Even though the religion itself rejects the actions of these politicians, we must not overlook the broader message of peace,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was asked about a media report alleging that the Muslim scholar is pro-Zionist and that his visit to Malaysia might provoke criticism from the Malaysian public.

On the Asian Ulama Council, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised moderation and peace as the core values of Islam. He also pointed out that extremism and violence are not exclusive to any particular religion.

“Many followers of other faiths have shown tendencies toward extremism and terrorism, and this is not exclusive to Islam. However, many people tend to overlook historical events and the history of wars,” he said.

The Asian Ulama Council 2024 was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. The event was organised by the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with MWL. — Bernama