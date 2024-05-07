PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil described the International Conference of Religious Leaders here as the best event for emphasising the responsibilities and roles of religious leaders towards society.

Fahmi said this was the main message emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his speech opening the conference, which gathered religious and intellectual figures from around the world.

“The prime minister’s main message in his opening speech relates to the need for religious leaders to step forward and assist in calming situations when necessary, especially in countries where extremism appears to be rampant, leading to tension or damage within society.

“The prime minister did not refer to any specific country but spoke generally, and he hoped that the discussions generated will produce the Kuala Lumpur Resolution, which will be announced at the end of this conference,” he told reporters after the opening of the conference today.

The prime minister also said the conference will be a permanent feature in Malaysia.

The one-day event will be followed by the Conference of Asian Religious Scholars 2024 at the Mandarin Oriental in the capital tomorrow.

Both events are organised by the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with the Muslim World League (MWL). — Bernama

