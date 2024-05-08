PUCHONG, May 8 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) does not reject any strategic partnerships with private parties to provide services for its agencies, but such partnerships needed to be done properly and required official approval.

Its minister, Anthony Loke said the ministry did not want any company to launch or announce any services for government departments suddenly without the knowledge of the ministry itself.

“They should officially apply and present their plans, if they manage to convince us, there’s no problem, but they need to follow the proper process,” he said at a media conference after officiating the groundbreaking and signing of the agreement to develop Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Castlefield here today.

The Road Transport Ministry (JPJ) announced in a statement yesterday that neither the ministry nor the department had given any approval to an online insurance renewal platform, BJAK Sdn Bhd (BJAK) to conduct road tax renewal transaction services.

The department also said that it viewed the contents of an advertisement posted on the website bjak.my and BJAK social media channels regarding such services very seriously.

Loke said that the ministry had observed that BJAK conducted aggressive campaigns to offer several services without obtaining JPJ approval or forming any agreements with the department.

“We are concerned that if no action is taken, the public might be confused about this service having JPJ confirmation. If BJAK wants to cooperate with the JPJ, they must make an official request to the JPJ to be a strategic partner,” he said.

Loke in his speech earlier said that Prasarana Malaysia Berhad would bear the RM20 million compensation to replace and build the entire SJKT Castlefield in a new area, namely Lot 133 Taman Wawasan, Puchong Town Centre as the company has been entrusted with building a replacement school after taking over property on which the present school is on for the Light Rail Transit Ampang Line Extension Project.

Dhaya Maju Infrastructure Asia Sdn Bhd (DMIA) meanwhile will pay any extra construction costs through its corporate social responsibility by being the developer of the project by designing, constructing and completing the school.

“MOT will continue to monitor the development project through a committee set up at the ministry level to ensure that the project will be implemented according to the job scope and time period set.

The project is expected to take three years to be completed,” Loke said. — Bernama