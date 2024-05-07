PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategies (NACS) 2024-2028 which focuses on the effectiveness of corruption prevention efforts, in addition to improving governance and integrity in the administration of public services and government-related companies.

The NACS 2024-2028, replacing the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, is an important component of Malaysia’s reform agenda that outlines core strategies comprehensively in efforts to combat corruption in Malaysia.

In his speech, Anwar said the issue of corruption should not be taken lightly and all parties, including the public, should play a role in addressing the issue.

“When we launch this (NACS) agenda, of course, the pillar is still the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but it also involves the Inland Revenue Board, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Customs, and other agencies that need to ensure that this country will not repeat past mistakes, but rather be more determined to fight corruption.

Advertisement

“I have confidence in Azam (MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki) and the MACC who have been given trust, mandate and support to fight corruption...regardless of one’s rank and status so that the people get a clear message,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia cannot be saved, and the fate of the people cannot be safeguarded if those in power, civil servants, and enforcement agencies feel entitled to exploit wealth and administer affairs according to the law of the jungle.

He said that although there are parties attempting to thwart MACC’s efforts to take action against those suspected of corruption and similar offences, it is the responsibility of all, including the younger generation, to save the country and safeguard the fate of the people.

Advertisement

“Just imagine, the issues of poverty eradication, dilapidated schools, hospitals, and public facilities, as well as the fate of fishermen, rubber smallholders and padi farmers...we can solve almost everything if we can save the country from the uncontrolled greed and abuse of power and position.

“To combat corruption, you need a very powerful, committed, dedicated, and courageous force. To combat corruption, you need strong legislation and laws,” he said.

Anwar said he believes that the majority of the people are also restless and hate the issue of corruption in the country, but there is no denying that there are still a few who defend the abuse of power and corruption because the individuals involved are from influential and high-ranking groups. — Bernama