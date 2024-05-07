PETALING JAYA, May 7 — The International Conference of Religious Leaders, which gathered religious and intellectual figures from around the world, will be a permanent feature in Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech when officiating the inaugural conference here today, Anwar said it is pertinent for Malaysia to promote the understanding of Islam, Rahmatan Lil Alamin (mercy to all creations) and the message of peace.

“In a conference like this, we can observe the things that need to be done and need to be improved among the Muslims, the Christians, Buddhists or Hindus.

“We want to listen to your advice, criticisms and suggestions, how while we are trying our level best to enhance our understanding of Islam and practice what is being ordained in the Quran and the Sunnah, we also want to convey a message of affection, compassion, justice for all our citizens, Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

The prime minister also emphasised the role of religious leaders, urging them to take a more active, effective and courageous stance in promoting justice. — Bernama

