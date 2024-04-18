KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The police have arrested three men suspected of assaulting and abducting a debt consultant on Tuesday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor stated that the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were apprehended at 1.20am near Puncak Alam yesterday, following a report from a man claiming that his employee had been assaulted and abducted by several individuals.

“The man reported that his employee, in his 20s, had a meeting with a woman regarding the company’s debt repayment. However, during the meeting, several individuals assaulted and abducted him, and robbed him of RM2,000 in cash.

“The suspects also contacted the complainant demanding RM7,000 if he wanted the victim to be released,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said the arrests led to the victim being located, and the seizure of a Honda car, two mobile phones, and an ATM card.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had four previous criminal records, including one drug-related offence, he added.

“The suspects have been remanded for four days, and the case is being investigated under Sections 385 and 323 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama

