KUANTAN, May 6 — Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today urged all Pahang assemblymen to debate rationally and adhere to the principle of prioritising the interests of the people and the wellbeing of the state during the State Assembly sitting.

His Royal Highness also called on all assemblymen to always respect, protect, preserve, and defend both the federal and the state constitutions in every argument presented.

“The year 2024 is a significant year with my return to the state of Pahang Darul Makmur which I deeply love and cherish.

“Therefore, I hope that all Pahang assemblymen can fulfil their responsibilities and show commitment, as well as participate in the debate by providing views that can enhance the prosperity and well-being of our state.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah said in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Pahang State Assembly here today.

Crown Prince Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was in attendance.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah hopes that all parties will respect the decision of the Kuantan High Court to dismiss the judicial review application by Musang King durian farmers in Raub against the Pahang government’s decision to issue notices for land eviction.

“I hope that the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) will not be deterred or afraid and will continue to proactively strengthen law enforcement actions such as preventive patrol activities, investigations, and gathering of information regarding encroachments on state-owned land,” he said.

The Pahang ruler also expressed pride in the state government’s efforts to address revenue losses stemming from activities such as agricultural theft and encroachments on state land, with a total of RM2.7 million in fines collected in 2023 compared to RM1.5 million the previous year.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed appreciation for various achievements of the state government, including the success in increasing revenue collection of over RM1 billion for two consecutive years, and hoped that it would not only be maintained but also enhanced.

The Sultan also congratulated the state government for successfully reducing the number of hardcore poor individuals in the state last year from 4,968 people in January to 1,946 people in December, representing a reduction of 60.08 per cent.

To enhance efforts in attracting investments into Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah wants all bureaucratic hurdles causing delays in the application process, whether at the state or federal government level, to be eliminated.

“This way, it not only makes our state investor-friendly but also enhances the level of competency and efficiency of all departments and government agencies involved,” he said.

The Sultan also encourages young people or young entrepreneurs to venture into agriculture, among other things, to help produce quality, sufficient, and safe food.

As proof of concern for the people, 274 units of Ru’RASA or Al-Sultan Abdullah People’s Homes, will continue to be built this year, involving an allocation of RM25.03 million, which also focuses on homeownership for the B40 group in Pahang.

In the royal address, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed appreciation to the Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal, who has shouldered the responsibility as the Regent of Pahang for five years while His Royal Highness resided in Istana Negara to perform duties as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama