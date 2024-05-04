SIBU, May 4 — Police arrested four men, including a foreigner, and seized 22,000 cartons of liquor of various brands in a raid at Jalan Feri Lama, Mukah at about 7.30pm yesterday.

Mukah District police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias said the suspects, aged between 43 and 59, have been remanded for six days until Friday (May 10) to assist in investigations.

He said that during the raid, the suspects failed to produce valid documents from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and, based on investigations, found that the suspects did not have criminal records.

“During the raid, police seized 22,000 cartons of liquor of various brands kept in 10 containers to avoid paying Customs tax. Police also seized a barge, two trucks, 10 trailers and a ship crane with the total value of the seizures estimated at RM11,327,200,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all the suspects and seizures were then taken to the Mukah police headquarters and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967.

Rizal said this was the biggest arrest and seizure in Mukah this year, adding that the liquor was brought in from overseas and then sent to Mukah to be distributed to the local market. — Bernama

