PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the “blatant and despicable attacks by extremist Israeli settlers” on Jordanian humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza on Wednesday.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday said “the Israeli regime must bear the full responsibility for its inaptitude to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid convoys.”

“This abject failure to grant safe passage reflects the total disregard of the Israeli regime’s obligations under international law and international humanitarian law.

“It is clear that the regime acts apathetically when its settlers commit acts of terrorism,” said the ministry.

It added the international community has “the collective responsibility to ensure the protection of civilians and to compel Israel immediately” to end its war of extermination as well as the belligerent occupation against the Palestinians.” — Bernama

