HULU SELANGOR, April 30 — Voters in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) constituency are advised not to follow their emotions when voting in the by-election on May 11.

Umno information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said instead, voters need to look at the service record of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong who has performed her duties as a people’s representative well.

“So voters need to choose the representative who can help them in local issues (and) choosing a candidate from the government block also gives advantages to the community here,” she told reporters after visiting the Kuala Kubu Baru Court building, here today.

Meanwhile, in a separate programme with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao, Azalina said young age is not an obstacle for the former press secretary to the minister of housing and local government to provide good service to the community.

“I have never seen age as a symbol of maturity and for me (what is) more important is the support system from the party to their candidate running here.

The support system includes the strength and experience of the party and also advice from those with experience in the party. This includes the existing representatives of the people in the party (and) this will help the candidate (if she wins) to carry out responsibilities for the people,” she said.

In the by-election, Pang was opposed by three challengers Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau (Independent).

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election was held following the death of its incumbent, Lee, 58, on March 21 last due to cancer.

The Election Commission set May 11 as voting day while early voting is on May 7. — Bernama