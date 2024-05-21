Advertisement

KOTA BARU, May 21 ― Two enforcement officers of a uniformed body have been remanded for four days beginning today for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes totalling over RM23,000.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat here today.

According to sources, the two were arrested separately at their offices in Pengkalan Chepa here last night.

“The first officer, aged 43, was detained at 10.30pm for allegedly asking for and receiving RM13,000 as an inducement to charge a suspect with a lesser offence instead of under Section 39 (C) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said a source.

The second officer, 29, was arrested at 11.10pm for allegedly receiving RM10,000 for the same purpose.

Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed their arrests for investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. ― Bernama

