PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The black box of the AW139 (M72-01) helicopter belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) which made an emergency landing in the waters of Pulau Angsa, Kuala Selangor last month, has been sent to the manufacturing company in Italy for analysis.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it was after the black box was found to have some damages and thought it would be safer for the manufacturing company to analyse the black box to find out the cause of the crash.

“Information from the black box analysis will then be given to the investigation committee for further action,” he said at a press conference after attending a meeting with MMEA personnel here today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and MMEA acting director-general Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim.

In the incident on March 5, the helicopter was operated by four crew members namely Lieutenant Commander Maritime Tengku Mohd Nizam Tengku Zakaria, Lieutenant Commander Maritime Mohamad Azrol Saidi together with an air crew Maritime Warrant Officer I John Ibno and a rescue swimmer, Maritime Petty Officer Muhamad Nurhayyat Hashim were reported safe in the incident.

Commenting on the MMEA member who was injured as a result of being shot while trying to stop an outboard engine boat for inspection in Lahad Datu, Sabah on April 7, Saifuddin said Marine Petty Officer Zainal Abad Komel, 45, is still getting treatment at Lahad Datu Hospital.

“We are still waiting for a full report from the doctor who treated him regarding the injury and the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide appropriate assistance to look after the welfare of the member and his family as long as he is receiving treatment,” he said.

In the incident, two members of the MMEA were injured in an exchange of fire at 0.2 nautical miles north-east, Kampung Pangi Kunak, Lahad Datu, while trying to stop an outboard engine boat for inspection under Op Khas Pagar Laut.

Commenting on the Op Khas Pagar Laut launched in conjunction with Ramadan and Syawal, Saifuddin Nasution said MMEA arrested a total of 175 individuals for various criminal offences and confiscated goods worth RM15 million.

“The arrests and confiscations show the importance of MMEA in carrying out special operations to protect and monitor the country’s waters,” he said. — Bernama