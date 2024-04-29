SUBANG JAYA, April 29 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) hopes that more sectors will be involved in implementing the Ihsan Rahmah Sale programme (PJIR), nationwide.

Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said PJIR is a strategic approach between the government and the industries to reduce the cost of living of the people, and its implementation should not be limited to the retail sector alone.

He said PJIR is different from the Rahmah Sales programme, as it does not involve any subsidy allocation from the government, but instead uses contributions from industry players to move the initiative.

He added that PJIR aimed at getting everyone working together, with contributions from the industries helping the government implement the Payung Rahmah Agenda.

“Since it was first introduced on Jan 23 and up to April 24, a total of 40 players in the retail sector have implemented PJIR in 2,770 locations across the country,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Kasih Sayang Ibu dan Si Manja 2024’ campaign under the PJIR initiative, at Mydin USJ, today.

Armizan said for the campaign, starting today until May 30, Mydin, together with its strategic partners, offer subsidies in the form of discounts, rebates and free gifts, of up to RM800,000, on the purchase of baby and children’s products.

Among the items are baby formula, disposable diapers and baby clothing products, involving various brands, such as Abbott, Fernleaf, Carrie Junior, Diapex and Pureen.

“We are grateful to Mydin and its strategic partners, for working together with the government in the intervention and mitigation approach, to deal with the cost of living.

“Hence, we are encouraging more parties, not only in the retail sector but also in other sectors, to come forward and implement PJIR,” he said. — Bernama