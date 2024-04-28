RIYADH, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting here today.

The 30-minute meeting, which began at 11.40 am (local time), took place after both leaders participated in the opening plenary session of the special meeting.

During their meeting, Anwar invited Kagame for an official visit to Malaysia, and Kagame reciprocated by extending an invitation to the Prime Minister to make an official visit to Rwanda.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral trade, with both countries encouraging increased trade in the halal industry and palm oil sector.

Malaysia-Rwanda bilateral trade volume currently stands at about US$25 million (RM119.2 million).

Anwar and Kagame also discussed new areas of cooperation to be explored between Malaysia and Rwanda, including disaster risk management, urban planning and digitalisation, tourism, human resource capacity development and the halal industry.

Anwar is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Bisher Hani Al-Khasawneh this afternoon (local time) and receive a courtesy visit from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tomorrow. — Bernama