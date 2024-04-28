LABUAN, April 28 — The Labuan tourism landscape is set for a rejuvenation to align with the government’s agenda of boosting the island’s tourism sector.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said tourism stands as a pivotal economic driver and that the Department of Federal Territories’ (JWP) is committed to efforts towards its enhancement.

Dr Zaliha highlighted the potential across various sectors in this federal territory, stressing the imperative for substantive implementation.

“From tourism to economy and education, Labuan holds promising avenues that demand earnest attention,” she told reporters after concluding her working visit to Labuan, coinciding with the Labuan 26th edition of the Labuan International Sea Challenge (LISC) 2024 here today.

Addressing the necessity for tourism product restructuring, Dr Zaliha underscored the objective of augmenting visitor influx to the island.

Noting the resounding success of Labuan’s prestigious annual sea sports extravaganza, the Labuan International Sea Challenge, she emphasised its role as a magnet for tourists.

“The participation of 11 foreign countries and over 2,000 participants across various events in this year’s LISC underscores its significance,” she said, advocating for continual enhancement.

She pointed out flagship events like the Dawai International Fishing Tournament and Round Island Kayak Challenge remain pivotal attractions, while newly introduced activities such as the Coastal Ninja Warrior, Regatta LISC 2024, and Glamping LISC add fresh appeal for both local and international participants.

In a strategic move, Dr Zaliha emphasised the collaborative efforts necessary for effective tourism promotion, stressing the involvement of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and industry stakeholders.

With major events on the horizon, including Asean 2025 (Malaysia chairing Asean next year) and Visit Malaysia Year, she expressed the imperative for Labuan to capitalise on the anticipated surge in tourist traffic.

Dr Zaliha said she has directed Labuan Corporation to fortify the tourism ecosystem and brace for the anticipated influx of visitors.

Ensuring Labuan’s readiness to cater to the surge in tourism remains a priority, she affirmed, pledging government support towards bolstering essential amenities to enrich the visitor experience.

Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the Minister’s remarks signal a proactive approach towards revitalising Labuan’s tourism industry, with a focus on collaboration, innovation, and infrastructure development to ensure sustained growth and competitiveness in the global tourism market. — Bernama