KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The establishment of a China-Asean research and development (R&D) centre to discuss issues related to climate change, food security, innovation, renewable energy and artificial intelligence is being proposed,

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said a special team could be established to identify any potential institution, especially in Malaysia, to be turned into an R&D centre.

He said this was among matters discussed when he received a courtesy visit from the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (LegCo), led by its president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, at the Parliament building here today.

“If it can be established (China-Asean R&D centre), this will help not only Asean but also Asian countries,” he said when met by reporters.

“China has the finance but also wants to see how it can involve Asean countries when we become the Asean chairman next year.”

Meanwhile, Johari said Hong Kong is also ready to receive more students from Malaysia to be prepared in various aspects to help streamline the country’s preparations to face an influx of foreign investors.

He said with the economic ‘pendulum swing’ heading towards Asia at the moment, the country should prepare itself to receive the influx of investors, among other things by ensuring that the workforce, especially young people, are given appropriate training.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia this year, Johari said the China hopes that bilateral trade relations, especially with Hong Kong, can be further increased.

He said both parties also hope that the use of their local currencies in trade can be increased, in an effort to reduce dependence on the US dollar.

In 2023, Hong Kong was Malaysia’s ninth biggest global trader, the fourth biggest export destination, and 16th largest source of imports, while in 2022, Malaysia was Hong Kong’s seventh largest trading partner and 10th largest export destination.

Malaysia’s total trade with Hong Kong in 2023 amounted to RM105.09 billion (US$22.03 bilion). — Bernama